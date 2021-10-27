Opinion: Scented Flies May Show Up

It feels like there’s a new, “revolutionary” fly released every few months, and it’s always accompanied with new must-have tying products. That’s just the nature of the fly tying industry in our modern world.

What we don’t see all that often is the proposal to use scented materials to tie flies. Yes, you read that correctly. In the same way our gear-fishing friends use scented plastic baits, there’s a company with a plan in the works to create scented fly tying materials.

Louis Cahill, over at Gink & Gasoline, gives his thoughts on the topic in this recent piece. Cahill also knows one of the folks developing scented tying materials, so he has an insider’s view into this new proposal.

