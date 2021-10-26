Striped Bass in Danger Again
Atlantic striped bass have faced numerous obstacles in recent years, and 2021 is no exception. According to this story from Joshua Bergan over at Fly Fisherman Magazine, a decision on implementing a long-term striped bass management plan has been delayed until February. Delaying the management decision could have serious negative effects on spawning striped bass in 2022 and 2023.
To get all the details, read the story here.
