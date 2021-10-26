{"pos":"top","cat":["commentary","conservation"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Striped Bass in Danger Again

October 26, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

striped bassAtlantic striped bass have faced numerous obstacles in recent years, and 2021 is no exception. According to this story from Joshua Bergan over at Fly Fisherman Magazine, a decision on implementing a long-term striped bass management plan has been delayed until February. Delaying the management decision could have serious negative effects on spawning striped bass in 2022 and 2023.

