Potential World-record Catfish Landed on Fly Rod

Catching catfish on a fly rod is a goal of mine; where I live in Wyoming isn’t exactly a great place to go looking for catfish. So when I saw this story of an angler out of Texas who landed a potential world-record catfish on a fly rod, I was more than a bit jealous.

The fish in question is a 31.55-pound blue catfish caught by Ben Christensen in the Texas Hill Country. If certified, it will be a 12-pound tippet-class IGFA world record.

Read more about this epic catch here.