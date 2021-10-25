{"pos":"top","cat":["events","people"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Potential World-record Catfish Landed on Fly Rod

October 25, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

world record catfishCatching catfish on a fly rod is a goal of mine; where I live in Wyoming isn’t exactly a great place to go looking for catfish. So when I saw this story of an angler out of Texas who landed a potential world-record catfish on a fly rod, I was more than a bit jealous.

The fish in question is a 31.55-pound blue catfish caught by Ben Christensen in the Texas Hill Country. If certified, it will be a 12-pound tippet-class IGFA world record.

Read more about this epic catch here.