Fly Casting: See the Target Before the Cast

Dom Swentosky has this bit of casting advice to share over at his site, Troutbitten. The casting tip is pretty simply – identify what you’re aiming at before picking up line to start your fly cast.

On the surface, that seems like something we should all know, and do while on the water. In practice, though, it’s easy to just start blindly casting and hoping for something to happen.

Dom’s piece will have you rethinking your casting the next time you’re on the water – and likely improving it. Read the story here.