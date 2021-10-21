Rare Cutthroat Stocked in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials announced that they’ve successfully stocked cutthroat into small streams in the Arkansas River drainage. These fish are descendants of ones that were rescued from the Hayden Pass Fire in 2016. They’ve spent the past few years at a hatchery near Crested Butte, and are now going back to the wild.

These fish are important because they contain rare genetic markers only found in a handful of other cutthroat.

