Poll Shows Support for Snake River Dam Removal
Breaching these dams has long been a rallying point for conservationists in the Pacific Northwest – even those who aren’t ardent fly fishers. Breaching the dams will open up hundreds of miles of historical habitat and access to spawning ground for the rapidly dwindling population of Pacific Northwest salmon and steelhead.
You can read more about the poll, including information on why Washington governor Jay Inslee supports it, here.
Skeena River Closed to Steelhead Fishing
