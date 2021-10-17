{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

Poll Shows Support for Snake River Dam Removal

October 17, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

According to a new poll conducted and released by The Water Foundation, 59% of Washington voters support breaching the four lower dams on the Snake River. 

Breaching these dams has long been a rallying point for conservationists in the Pacific Northwest – even those who aren’t ardent fly fishers. Breaching the dams will open up hundreds of miles of historical habitat and access to spawning ground for the rapidly dwindling population of Pacific Northwest salmon and steelhead.

You can read more about the poll, including information on why Washington governor Jay Inslee supports it, here.