{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

Montana Anglers Call for River Task Force

October 15, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

montana droughtIt’s no secret that this past summer was atrocious for fisheries here in the West. Extensive heat, low water, and little-to-no precipitation led to one of the worst droughts on record.

That led to groups of Montana anglers and some guide and outfitter associations calling on the governor to create a river preservation task force. Whether that task force ever comes to fruition remains to be seen.

You can read the full story here.