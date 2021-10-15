Montana Anglers Call for River Task Force
It’s no secret that this past summer was atrocious for fisheries here in the West. Extensive heat, low water, and little-to-no precipitation led to one of the worst droughts on record.
That led to groups of Montana anglers and some guide and outfitter associations calling on the governor to create a river preservation task force. Whether that task force ever comes to fruition remains to be seen.
You can read the full story here.
