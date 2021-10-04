The Full Pint Streamer

At this point, if Dom Swentosky suggests something, I’ll almost always take it without hesitation. In this case, it’s his Full Pint streamer pattern that’s won me over.

This pattern is pretty similar to one I dreamed up to use on local brown trout streams here in the Rockies. It’s interesting – but I suppose not surprising – that the same color scheme works so well for Dom, out in the limestone creeks of Pennsylvania.

