“Legends of the Fly” Saltwater Tournament to Benefit Project Healing Waters and SEALKIDS

Southeast Virginia’s fly-fishing-only “Legends of the Fly” tournament is back after missing 2020 because of COVID restrictions and this year once again will feature 2-person teams competing for a variety of prizes. Proceeds from the tournament go to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing (PHWFF) and SEALKIDS. SEALKIDS provides academic support to children of Navy Seals, while PHWFF uses fly-fishing and related events to rehabilitate disabled active duty personnel and veterans.

There is a discount for early registration, and you can purchase a ticket even if you don’t intend to fish. Get more information at legendsofthefly.com.