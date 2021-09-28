Costa Debuts New Lenses

Costa has been busy of late, updating their classic sunglasses and rolling out new ones. Below is a press release about their new Costa Clear lenses.

Since 1983, Costa Sunglasses has built a reputation for creating the highest quality, best-performing sunglasses for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts – but Costa knows that not every adventure takes place in the light of day. Costa Clear, the brand’s latest collection of single vision and progressive optical lenses, answers the call for clear vision all day, every day.

The collection of three single vision (Essential, Waypoint, Waypoint Plus) and four progressive (Base, Essential, C-Scape, C-Scape Plus) lens options offer a tiered approach to suit the unique needs of everyone – from those who desire an accessible and reliable Costa optical lens to elite anglers and craftsmen that demand extra performance and clarity.

Premium options in both the single vision and progressive lens categories utilize Costa Waypoint™ digital surfacing technology, which enhances the field of view by virtually eliminating the peripheral blur found in high wrap glasses. Waypoint digital surfacing ensures superior visual clarity no matter which direction you look. Premium lenses in the progressive category feature Costa C-SCAPE® technology. Developed by top sportfishing pros and lens designers, C-SCAPE technology offers immediate adaptation and enhanced viewing fields suited for the needs of watermen and women.

“Costas are made for the anglers, soul surfers and explorers who have inspired us since day one. Now we can provide the same optical clarity and quality that our community expects from Costa in a complete pair of optical frames,” says Jessica Bryant, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Costa. “We’ve paired our best in lens optics with a deeper selection of Rx designs and technologies – creating the perfect pair of glasses for answering a 4 a.m. wakeup call or scrawling an entry in your journal at night. .”

Similar to Costa’s sun RX lenses, all Costa Clear lenses are etched with the C-Wave logo for authenticity and include advanced coatings, including protection from blue light. Every lens is hydrophobic [water resistant], oleophobic [smudge and oil resistant], scratch resistant, anti-static and made to reduce inner and outer glare to protect lens integrity on and off the water.

Costa Clear lenses are now available in all of Costa’s optical frames, as well as eight new styles for a complete pairing of high-performance lenses and frames. The sophisticated new frame styles are built with the waterman and woman in mind. Taking inspiration from the PRO series of sunglasses, additions to the Ocean Ridge collection are built from a durable, double injected Bio-Resin and feature an ventilated nose pad for increased comfort, eyewire drains to help manage sweat, Hydrolite(™) grips and keeper-ready temples to keep your frames in place.

Costa premium lenses can be customized for your prescription by the experts at your local Costa Optical dealer. Other tiers of Costa’s authentic offering can be ordered online at CostaDelMar.com. To find a Rx dealer near you, visit https://www.costadelmar.com/ en-us/stores.