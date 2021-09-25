Swentosky’s Favorite Euro Rods

Dom Swentosky, over at Troutbitten, has made a major impact in the tight-line nymphing scene over the last few years. His Mono Rig is a unique take on the tight-line nymphing skills that so many anglers have had success with over the years.

Which leads us to Dom’s latest post. In it, he details which current rods are his favorite for tight-line and Euro nymphing techniques. For someone as great at this style of fishing as Dom is, his word is one I’d take to the fly shop.

Read the full story here.