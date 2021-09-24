Gear: Fly Fishing Kayaks

As someone who’s been spoiled by a drift boat for much of my fishing career – and with a bad back – I’ve come to dislike float tubes. Sure, they’re convenient, but they’re not comfortable or all that enjoyable.

Enter kayaks. They keep you out of the water, but still on it, and they’re more maneuverable than a float tube.

The folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine recently put this piece together on fly fishing kayaks.

You can read it in full here.