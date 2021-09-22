IGFA Permit Invitational 2021

The folks over at the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) are hosting their second annual Permit Invitational. It’s slated for Sep. 28 – Oct. 1, 2021, based out of the Stock Island Yacht Club in the Lower Florida Keys.

The tournament features a who’s-who cast of anglers, and all proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit IGFA conservation programs and initiatives.

In addition to the fundraising from the Invitational, the IGFA will host an online auction that runs concurrently with the tournament. Auction items include gear and guided trips with big names in the fly fishing industry.

To view the auction, click here.

To get more info about the tournament, watch the video below, or click here.