Pipe Bomb Found on Jefferson River
Usually, picking up litter while you’re out fishing doesn’t come with any life-threatening risks. For some anglers on the Jefferson River in Montana, though, that’s what happened last week.
According to this story from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, authorities found and disposed of a pipe bomb at a popular access point along the Jefferson River.
You can read more about the incident here.
