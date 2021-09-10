‘Deadbeat Dams’ and Water Storage

The folks over at High Country News consistently put together fantastic environmental content. This latest piece, by Theo Whitcomb, looks at the nuances between the need to store cold water, and the detrimental impact dams often have on their nearby ecosystems.

As always, environmental issues aren’t just black and white. They’re often colored in shades of gray, and Whitcomb does a great job peeling those shades back.

Read the story in full here.