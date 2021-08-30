Climate Change and Greater Yellowstone
We’re a bit late getting to this story, but it’s nonetheless important. The folks over at AFFTA Fisheries Fund put together a report on what climate change is doing to impact the Greater Yellowstone area. This part of the West gives birth to the Snake, Madison, Gallitan, Big Horn, Wind, Green, and Yellowstone Rivers. Any impact here effects fishery health across the West.
Read the report here.
←Previous Story
Zen and Fly Fishing in Sweden
Next Story→
The Plight of the Great Salt Lake
Show Comments