{"pos":"top","cat":["commentary","conservation"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Climate Change and Greater Yellowstone

August 30, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

We’re a bit late getting to this story, but it’s nonetheless important. The folks over at AFFTA Fisheries Fund put together a report on what climate change is doing to impact the Greater Yellowstone area. This part of the West gives birth to the Snake, Madison, Gallitan, Big Horn, Wind, Green, and Yellowstone Rivers. Any impact here effects fishery health across the West.

Read the report here.