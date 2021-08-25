{"pos":"top","cat":"conservation","type":"article","format":"default"}

Captains for Clean Water Ask for Angler Action

August 25, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

river damIn an update posted to Angling Trade, the conservation group Captains for Clean Water – based in Florida – has asked for anglers to give input on a new Army Corps of Engineers plan for discharges from Lake Caloosahatchee. The discharges from the lake threaten fishery health in the region, as well as waters south of Caloosahatchee.

