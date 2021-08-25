Captains for Clean Water Ask for Angler Action
In an update posted to Angling Trade, the conservation group Captains for Clean Water – based in Florida – has asked for anglers to give input on a new Army Corps of Engineers plan for discharges from Lake Caloosahatchee. The discharges from the lake threaten fishery health in the region, as well as waters south of Caloosahatchee.
Read more about the call for angler input here.
The World's First Carbon-Neutral Guide
Enhancing Flows on a Shasta River Tributary
