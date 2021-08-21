Catching Bass in Tight Cover

This piece from Pete Robbins over at MeatEater is an interesting one. It focuses on how to present lures to bass that are tucked away in tight cover. With water temps still well above normal for safe trout fishing, bass fishing on the fly is the next best thing.

And just because Robbins writes mainly to the spin fishing crowd doesn’t mean you can’t parlay his tips to fly fishing. Some of my most effective fly fishing tricks are ones I learned on my old Ugly Stik.

