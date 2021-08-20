Utah Further Restricts Stream Access

My home state of Utah has a lot going for it. From five national parks, to tons of outstanding trout fishing, it’s a great place for any sportsman.

But Utah has it completely wrong when it comes to stream access. In a recent update from the Utah Stream Access Coalition, we learned that 4th District Judge Derek Pullan ruled there’s no historical evidence that Utah rivers were a public commodity before statehood.

