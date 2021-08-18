Will Klamath River Salmon Survive?

Here at MidCurrent, we recently reported on the new deal for Klamath River salmon that should help the fish survive until the dam removal process is complete.

However, this new piece from Brian Oaster at High Country News questions whether the Klamath River salmon will actually make it until the dams come down.

It’s an interesting piece, and reveals the multi-faceted solutions to the problems that our salmon currently face.

Read it in full here.