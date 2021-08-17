Tying Tuesday: The Brindle Bug

My grandfather tied flies commercially for 27 years. As far as I know, he was one of the few commercial tiers West of the Mississippi to regularly tie old-school Atlantic salmon flies. I grew up thinking those were better streamers than woolly buggers, and in some cases, they were.

But it’s that love of those large, garish, ornate flies that made me want to share this for Tying Tuesday. From a newer YouTube channel dubbed Savage Flies, this tutorial goes through tying a Brindle Bug. This is a classic wet fly and steelhead pattern, that works great for trout, too.