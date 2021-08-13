Elk Valley Guides Hit Hard by Pandemic
While guides in the United States have had robust business over the past 18 months, our fellow guides to the north haven’t been so lucky. Many Canadian guides – especially in the Elk Valley in British Columbia – have been hit hard for the second year in a row due to travel restrictions.
You can read more about how the guides are hurting – and find ways to help – here.
