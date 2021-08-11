Trout Tactics for Smallmouth

I love smallmouth bass fishing, but it’s not something I get to do often here in the Rockies. Even this year, during record drought and heat when I’ve purposefully stayed away from trout in the warmest parts of the day, I haven’t found myself running into smallmouth.

This piece from Fly Fisherman Magazine has me deciding to change that. In it, you’ll learn how to parlay some of your trout skills into snagging some great smallies before the fall season kicks off.

Read it in full here.