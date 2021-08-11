3 Tips for Beginning Fly Anglers
This piece comes to us from Kayla Keena, over at the Scioto County Daily News, in Ohio. It’s a fun little primer on some tips for beginning fly anglers. It’s worth reading, because the more mainstream exposure that fly fishing gets, the greater our chances are of achieving real, effective conservation of fish and fisheries in the years to come.
Read the story here.
