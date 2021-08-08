Improve your Water Haul

I was recently reading a John Gierach essay, where he talks about the issue of casting huge flies while fishing for musky in Minnesota. Gierach specifically mentions that he settled on the water haul cast as the only way to reliably – and without his shoulder falling off from overuse – cast for muskies.

So, when I saw this piece from Louis Cahill at Gink & Gasoline, where he goes into detail on improving your water haul cast, I had to share it.

Read it in full here.