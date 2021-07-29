Orvis Introduces New Helios 3 ‘Blackout’ fly rods

Yesterday Orvis introduced three new rods as part of a Helios “Blackout” series, with new aesthetics and purpose-built designs. The rods in this launch include a 5-weight rod focused on drift-boat fishing, an 11-foot 3-weight designed for Euro nymphing, and a saltwater 8-weight.

As Hatch Magazine reports: “All three rods are built on the same foundation as the rest of the award-winning Helios 3 rods and feature a midnight black Type III anodized aluminum reel seat, an black/matte aesthetic (blank, wraps, etc), single-foot REC recoil guides, SiC/titanium stripping guides, and are made in the U.S. and backed by Orvis’ iron-clad 25-year warranty.”