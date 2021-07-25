Skagit Indian Tribe Calls for Dam Removal
According to Rico Moore over at High Country News, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe is putting pressure on the Washington state government to remove the Gorge Dam. Removing the dam will restore salmon and steelhead habitat in Puget Sound, as well as allow Upper Skagit tribe members the chance to live a life more in line with that of their ancestors.
The entire story can be read in full here.
