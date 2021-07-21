King Salmon Smolt in California Relocated

Not long ago, we covered a story about the parasite that killed 97% of king salmon smolt on California’s Klamath River. The situation on the Klamath isn’t getting any better, unfortunately. Over a million king salmon smolt had to be moved from a hatchery on the Klamath River, to one on the Trinity River.

This is the first time in the 55-year history of the Iron Gate Fish Hatchery that they’re unable to stock the Klamath River with young king salmon.

