The Fight for Montana’s Water
In this fantastic, in-depth piece by Laura Lundquist for Hatch Magazine, we learn more than we ever thought we would about Montana water rights. Specifically, Lundquist goes into extraordinary detail to give us the scoop on how these water rights impact fly fishing – and perhaps, how they’re impacting the current downward trend of brown trout populations throughout the state.
Read the story in full here.
U.S. House Passes Habitat, Access Bill
