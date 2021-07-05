Tips: Night Fishing for Trout
Dom Swentosky recently wrote about a topic that I’ve always been intrigued by – night fishing. I had my first night fishing experience a few years ago in Montana, chasing some big brown trout with mice with my buddies Chris and Bryan.
I wish I’d read Dom’s piece before then. Chances are, I would’ve had more than a random walleye to show for three nights of work.
Read the story here.
