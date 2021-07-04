‘FLY’ Festival in Montana Debuts July 4th Weekend

The folks over at Intervall – a retail space that houses a design firm in Livingston, Montana – are hosting a unique, interesting pop-up retail event for the next two months. Dubbed “FLY,” the event features some of the highest-quality gear, art, and collectibles from the sport of fly fishing.

“INTERVALL’s mission is to bring Livingston and Paradise Valley goods, art and knowledge of heirloom quality,” said Freestone Design Group Founder Donald Rogers. Freestone Design operates the Intervall retail space, and is hosting FLY.

“(Whether) a talk on living responsibly in bear country to Al Swanson fishing nets we are passing on to the community things that will be passed down to the next generation.”

FLY will last for two months, and features art, gear, and products from:

Al Swanson Craftsman Studio

Tom Morgan Rodsmiths

Big Sky Rod Box

Bozeman Reel

Elk River Books

Joe Wayne

Jodi Stevens

Nate Anderson

Duke Beardsley

Forged Fly

Other participants are being added throughout the two-month run.

Learn more about the event here.