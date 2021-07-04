‘FLY’ Festival in Montana Debuts July 4th Weekend
The folks over at Intervall – a retail space that houses a design firm in Livingston, Montana – are hosting a unique, interesting pop-up retail event for the next two months. Dubbed “FLY,” the event features some of the highest-quality gear, art, and collectibles from the sport of fly fishing.
“INTERVALL’s mission is to bring Livingston and Paradise Valley goods, art and knowledge of heirloom quality,” said Freestone Design Group Founder Donald Rogers. Freestone Design operates the Intervall retail space, and is hosting FLY.
“(Whether) a talk on living responsibly in bear country to Al Swanson fishing nets we are passing on to the community things that will be passed down to the next generation.”
FLY will last for two months, and features art, gear, and products from:
- Al Swanson Craftsman Studio
- Tom Morgan Rodsmiths
- Big Sky Rod Box
- Bozeman Reel
- Elk River Books
- Joe Wayne
- Jodi Stevens
- Nate Anderson
- Duke Beardsley
- Forged Fly
Other participants are being added throughout the two-month run.
