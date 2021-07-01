Dave Preston Credits Hardy with Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament Win

Avid angler, Friends of the Everglades board member, and Hardy enthusiast Dave Preston, along with his guide, Capt. Luis Cortes, won the Grand Championship in The Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament with a total of 4,500 points — all with a Hardy rod in hand. Considered to be the Daytona 500 of tarpon-fishing competitions, the prestigious event took place last week in Islamorada, Florida.

With the winning fish caught in the last hour of the tournament on Friday afternoon, Preston credits not only his Hardy rod with the win, but also the support from the Hardy team, which was present throughout the event.

“Capt. Luis and I cannot thank Hardy Fly Fishing enough for their support in the 2021 Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament,” said Gold Cup-winning angler Dave Preston. “Not only is the Hardy Zane Pro 12-weight one hell of a stick, but their team was there for us when we needed them the most, in the heat of one of the most competitive fishing tournaments in the world.”

Preston caught six qualifying tarpon with the largest weighing 118 pounds, all with his Hardy Zane Pro 12-weight.

In addition to Preston’s remarkable finish, the top seven spots were won by anglers who fished with Hardy rods. Hardy’s Director of Fly Fishing, Jim Murphy, and Boone Walker, National Sales Manager were on site every day and available to answer questions, help anglers and support each team. It was clear from the start that the Hardy Zane Pro rods in the hands of such great anglers would prove to be the best stick in the game.

“The Zane Pro fly rod has earned its place as the best fly rod in salt and is able to stand up to anything saltwater gamefish, including large tarpon, send its way,” Murphy said.

In addition to the huge win at the Gold Cup, the Zane Pro won Best Fly Rod at ICAST 2020 and is already credited with several tarpon world records. Hardy rods are the last remaining source for one-piece rods in the saltwater space.

For more information about the Zane lineup and the rest of Hardy’s rods and reels, visit www.hardyfishing.com or your local fly shop.