Who Was O.W. Smith?
This fantastic essay from Tom Davis is sure to be a classic piece of fly fishing writing. It tells the story of one of fly fishing’s forgotten fathers – O.W. Smith, a pastor and writer who was prolific in his day, but of whom little is known in contemporary circles.
Smith lived an interesting life, and his fishing prowess was likely something to behold. His life story, at least, is worth the read, which you can do so here.
