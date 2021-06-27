Smith Launches Guide’s Choice XL Sunglasses
Smith Optics has long been one of the leading brands in eyewear for anglers across the world. They’ve recently upgraded one of their flagship models – the Guide’s Choice – to the Guide’s Choice XL.
Featuring a larger design to help you get the most sun protection possible, the Guide’s Choice XL also sport new hinges that ensure a better, more comfortable fit.
The Guide’s Choice XL are available in both glass and polycarbonate ChromaPop lenses. They retail for $199 – $259. Take a look at them here.
Rep Your Water Launches New Hat
