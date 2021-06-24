Information on U.S. Drought

By now, we’ve all heard stories and seen the Instagram posts about the drought here in the western U.S. The drought is as bad as advertised – as a guide in the Rockies, I can attest to that.

Thankfully, Phil Monahan over at Orvis was able to consolidate information on the drought in this recent blog post. To get the facts on what’s happening, in addition to how you can help trout during this tough time, read through Monahan’s piece here.