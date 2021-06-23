onWater Launches New Fly Fishing App
Over the past decade, I’ve seen probably dozens of new fly fishing apps come and go. They just don’t really stick around, because I reckon most fly anglers don’t want to share all their secrets.
OnWater hopes to change that with the release of their new fly fishing app, which supposedly removes the social media aspect and focuses instead on updating you with recent fishing reports, stream flows, and the like.
You can read more about the app here.
