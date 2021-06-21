Colorado Guides Decry Federal Permit Process

This story is something that hits close to home for me – and not because it happened in Colorado, the next state over from Utah. No, this story from the Denver Post details how frustrated some fly fishing guides are with the permitting process for guiding on National Forest land. As a guide who recently received two permits from the Forest Service, I can vouch for just how ridiculous a process it is.

According to the story, there are proposals on the table in the US Congress that might simplify matters, but who knows if the folks in D.C. will ever get around to an actual vote.

Read the rest of the story here.