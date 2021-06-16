Fly Fishing Show 2022 Dates Announced

SOMERSET, Penn. – The Fly Fishing Show, idle for more than a year due to the international COVID-19 pandemic, will be back in 2022 with a cornucopia of new rods, reels, clothes, fly tying and casting demonstrations, seminars and vacation destinations at six venues, announced Ben Furimsky, President and CEO.

Fly Fishing Shows will begin in Marlborough, Mass., in Jan. and conclude at Lancaster, Penn., in March, with weekend stops in Edison, NJ; Atlanta, Denver, and Pleasanton, Calif.

Fly Fishing Show® dates, locations, and exhibition facilities for 2022 are:

Marlborough, Mass. – Jan. 21, 22 and 23, Royal Plaza Trade Center;

Edison, NJ – Jan. 28, 29 and 30, New Jersey Convention and Expo Center;

Atlanta – Feb. 4 and 5, Infinite Energy Center, Duluth;

Denver – Feb. 11, 12 and 13, Denver Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center;

Pleasanton, Calif. – Feb. 25, 26 and 27, Alameda County Fairgrounds; and

Lancaster, Penn. – March 5 and 6, Lancaster County Convention Center.

The Denver Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, a Marriott Hotels property, stands at the edge of the Front Range in Aurora and features more than 500,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space, 1,387 guest rooms, mountain views, five restaurants, bars, spa, water park, and fitness center. The business and vacation complex is near Denver International Airport with shuttle services.

“Fly Fishing Show attendees will be granted special reduced room rates,” said Furimsky, encouraging both visitors and exhibitors “to bring families before, during and after the event on a well-deserved midwinter vacation.”

Moving to the Denver Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center allows the Fly Fishing Show to expand to larger, modern facilities with the potential to grow exponentially.

In Georgia, the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show will be in a newly-constructed exhibit hall with the ability to expand to a larger show floor. “Missing the ’21 show may have been a positive here, allowing us to dodge some construction,” said Furimsky.

The Atlanta site in Duluth and Lancaster both received GBAC performance-based accreditation program ratings that helps facilities demonstrate that they have the work practices, procedures and protocols to prepare, respond, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics. It is the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation. Concurrently, the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison was provided a total HVAC cleaning of hospital grade quality with upgraded filtration.

The Seattle-area show in Lynnwood was forced to cancel due to a facility scheduling conflict. “We are already in preliminary site discussions and hope to return in 2023,” he said.

Previous and potential Fly Fishing Show exhibitors seeking applications for contracts or to be placed on a waiting list for booth space at any or all six locations may contact show management at http://flyfishingshow.com/exhibitor-info; email [email protected] or phone (814) 443-3638.