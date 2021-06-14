{"pos":"top","cat":["commentary","travel"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Iconic Fly Fishing Destinations in Each State

June 14, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

Fly Fishing McKenzie RiverThis list is sure to spark some conversation amongst anglers, and what better way to start off our week than a friendly argument?

The list of the most iconic fly fishing destination in each state is a bit superficial, but perhaps in some states that aren’t known for their fly fishing, the list gives up a gem or two. Either way, it’s worth looking through to see what fishery was picked for your state.

Read the list here.