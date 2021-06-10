Scientific Anglers Debuts New Line Spools
Fresh off the heels of their discontinuing the use of individual plastic packaging for leaders, Scientific Anglers has announced another new sustainable product.
The company’s fly lines won’t come spooled on plastic anymore. Instead, the spools will be made from 100% biodegradable paper.
You should start seeing these for sale at your local fly shops soon, as SA said they’re moving to paper spools immediately.
←Previous Story
Gear Review: Korkers River Ops Boots
Next Story→
AFFTA Announces Fisheries Funds Grants
Show Comments