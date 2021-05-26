Eating Fish Isn’t ‘Carbon Friendly’

The BBC recently ran this piece about the carbon footprint associated with eating fish. According to their statistics, commercial fishing emits as much Co2 annually as the airline industry.

I find that difficult to believe, but the nugget of wisdom in the BBC story is when they knock the effort it takes to drag nets across the bottom of the ocean to scoop up fish like cod and halibut.

That method of fishing – while commercially successful – has contributed greatly to declines in salmon populations in the Pacific.

You can read the rest of the BBC story here.