Tips: Fighting Fish with Side Pressure
In this great in-depth review of fish-fighting tactics, Dom Swentosky of Troutbitten explains why side pressure is more effective in fighting fish than simply holding your rod tip up.
As a guide, I find this interesting because I’m always reminding clients to keep the rod tip up. But when you have a big fish on the line – or a decent fish in heavy current – then Dom’s tips here are indispensable.
Read them in full here.
Tips: Hit the Head for More Trout
Video: How to Fish Small Streams
