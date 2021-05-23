Story: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Here Today’

If you’ve ever wondered whether fly fishing is as therapeutic, relaxing, and helpful as all of us claim it is, look no further than this story from WSLS News in Roanoke, VA.

Most of us are familiar with Project Healing Waters – the group that helps veterans handle PTSD and other trauma through fly fishing – but we’re not always privy to its results.

This story details how one veteran claims he wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for fly fishing.

See the story here.