Orvis Announces Additional Award

Earlier this week, Orvis announced their yearly list of award-winning guides and outfitters. On Friday, they announced an addition to that list.

TCO Fly Shop, located in Pennsylvania, is being honored as an Orvis-Endorsed Dealer for 2021. Per a press release, “TCO Fly Shop has earned this award because of their ability to provide customers with outstanding personalized service and education, offering them with a diverse product offering to help them have a great time on the water, and being great advocates of fly fishing by making their love of this sport into their livelihood.”

