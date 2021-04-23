Video: Tools of the Trade with John Fochetti
Loon Outdoors, the company that makes various terminal tackle like floatant, in addition to tying tools, released their next “Tools of the Trade” video. The “Tools of the Trade” series aims to highlight and award fly fishing guides for their hard work.
In this episode, John Fochetti is featured. He’s a guide with a nearly unrivaled wealth of experience. Take a few minutes and watch the story below.
