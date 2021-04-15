Deadly Ice-off Duo

Ice-off is one of the few times I look forward to fishing lakes here in the Rockies. I’m just not good at fishing lakes, so I need things to be easy when I do spend time on stillwater.

When ice-off comes, though, you’ve got to be prepared to make the most of it. That’s where this piece from Bob Reece, over at Gink & Gasoline, comes into play.

Give his tips a read, and try them as the ice starts coming off your favorite fisheries.