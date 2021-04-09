North Platte River Headwaters

Mention the North Platte, and most folks think of the Miracle Mile and Gray Reef sections in Wyoming, famous for their enormous trout. But the headwaters of the North Platte, on the Colorado-Wyoming border, are among some of the best trout fisheries in the country.

In this story by Jonathan Lee Wright in Fly Fisherman Magazine, you’re along for a journey through some of Colorado’s best trout fishing – a big statement, considering how much there is in that state.

Read the story in full here.