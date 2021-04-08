Gear Review: Range Fly Reels

Over the past few years, it’s been fun to watch the rise of Walton Rods, a small company building good sticks at fair prices. Their rods have evolved exceptionally well since the first batch I fished five or six years ago, and they recently branched out into making reels.

Their first reel – the Avail – is designed in the US and built in Canada. Range Reels plans to release more models in the future, but for now, the Avail is their lone product.

And it’s a fantastic one.

Give the review a read in full here.