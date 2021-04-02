RIO Debuts New Elite Tarpon Line

RIO Products, manufacturer of world class fly lines, leaders, tippet material, and flies, is delighted to announce the launch of their Elite Tarpon fly line, featuring RIO’s acclaimed SlickCast.

RIO’s new Elite Tarpon line features a short, powerful front taper to easily cast large flies, and a long back taper for stable casts at range, quick pickups, and 2nd shot casts to moving fish. The line is built with RIO’s ultra-slick, exceptionally durable SlickCast that creates the slickest most durable fly line coating on the market – producing the least amount of friction ever measured on a fly line. Lines built with SlickCast fly through the guides with higher line speeds for unprecedented and easy distance – cast after cast, after cast.

Each line is built on RIO’s low-stretch, low-memory DirectCore that is extremely easy to straighten and ensures that the fly line never retracts into coils on the water, yet retains the stiffness needed to cast in hot conditions. In addition, the line has welded loops on both ends for fast rigging, features RIO’s Easy ID for quick line identification, and is built with SureFire – RIO’s triple color line marking system that makes it easy to gauge distances with a quick glance.

The Elite Tarpon line is available in 9 through 12-weight sizes and comes in a sea grass/orange/sand color scheme. Find them at your nearest RIO dealer, or online for $129.99.