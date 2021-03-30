Florida Bans Nonnative Species
In a move that’s viewed by some as long overdue, and by others as too draconian, Florida has moved to ban the possession of nonnative species. From fish – like the recently-discovered arapaima – to iguanas, the Florida Wildlife Commission is moving to ban the personal possession of any animals not native to Florida.
This obviously impacts the fisheries in Florida, and hopefully in a positive way. You can read ore about the ban here.
Rivers Losing Flow to Aquifers
